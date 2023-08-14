Valid Identity Cards Shall Be Treated As Entry Passes For Main Independence Day Venue: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 14: According to the communique issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, the valid identity Cards of Civil Society members, trade unionist, Trade and Transport Federations, Politicians, students and General Public shall be treated as entry passes for main Independence Day venue at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir cordially invited General Public including the Civil Society Members, Trade Unionist, Trade and Transport Federations, Politicians, Students to attend Independence Day Function-2023 at Bakshi Stadium.

However, they have been requested to be seated before 9.00 AM to make the event more graceful and colourful.

It has been informed that the Independence Day Function 2023 is scheduled to be held in Bakshi Stadium Srinagar on 15th of August in which the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir, UT will hoist/unfurl the National Flag.