Vakil asks Govt to take CBMs for holding Assembly polls

Excelsior Correspondent

SOPORE, June 21: Senior Vice President J&K Peoples Conference and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today said that the Government of India should implement Confidence Building Measures (CBM’s), if they want larger participation of people in Assembly polls and make the elections meaningful for befitting reply to those who are inimical to peace in J&K.

“GoI should implement CBMs on priority which include granting statehood to J&K without making it conditional, release political prisoners, regularisation of daily wagers, a special employment package for unemployed youth and what is more important is to grant ST status to Paharis,” he said while addressing party workers’ convention at Nowpora Kalan, Sopore, here today.

Vakil also raised questions on lofty claims of Naya Kashmir which were made by the Central Government but things have remained unchanged on the ground.

“There are no jobs for our youth and Government is doing nothing to give respite to the common people from the inflation,” he added.