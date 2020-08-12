Vaishno Devi Yatra may not take off after Aug 16 as 11 test positive for COVID-19 at Bhawan

JAMMU: The much-awaited pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine may not resume even after August 16 as the Government has issued guidelines for reopening of all the religious places as around 11 people have been tested positive at Bhawan in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district.

“In total 11 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 at Bhawan,” official sources here said. They said that three people were tested positive on Tuesday and eight including some of the priests, were tested positive on Wednesday. (AGENCIES)