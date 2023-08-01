Vaidya nominated as Director on Board of JKLFC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Government today ordered nomination of Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, as Director on the Board of the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC).

A Government order issued in this context read, “in exercise of powers vested with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under section 10(b) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951 and in partial modification of Government order number 705-JK (GAD) of 2023 dated June 16, 2023, Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is hereby nominated as Director on the Board of the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh Finance Corporation.”