Vaccine is safe, and big protection against Covid-19: GMC Principal, Dr Samia Rashid

Terms news item spread in the name of French Virologist as wrong

SRINAGAR: Reacting sharply to the news item, spread in the name of French Virologist Luc Montagnier that “vaccine causes death”, Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, Dr Samia today termed it as a “wrong information” spread against vaccination.

She said that vaccine is the only biggest protection for all humans against the Covid-19 disease.

Urging people not to pay heed to any such information spread against vaccine, Dr . Saima said that people should come forward and must get vaccinated to stay safe against this virus.

She said that a vaccinated person has less chances to get infected and even if a vaccinated person gets infected with the Covid-19, the severity of the disease is less and a person has high chances to recover and fight the virus better in comparison to the person who has not got vaccinated.

Pertinently, a news item claiming those who vaccinated will “die within a period of two years” in the name of French Virologist and Noble Peace Prize Laureate, Luc Montagnier, is causing a wave of fear among people about vaccination. However, medicos termed the news item as fake and termed vaccine safe and granting high protection against the Coronavirus.