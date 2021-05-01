Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group begins in Srinagar, DC says no shortage of Covishield

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday kick-started the COVID vaccination drive here at Shri Maharaj Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital for the people between age group of 18-45 years saying that the eligible people must get themselves registered and that nobody will get inoculation without registering for the vaccination.

Asad while talking to media persons on the sidelines of the launching of the drive, said that a total of ten designated centers have been set up by the district administration where the people above the age of 18-45 will be vaccinated.

The designated centers include Sub centre Natipora, UPHC Nishat, SMHS hospital, SKIMS Soura, G B Pant hospital, Boys Secondary School NIT, Miranda School Chinkral Mohalla, Community hall, health centre Miskeen Bagh and Government higher Secondary School Batamaloo.

“The number of designated centres will be increased soon,” he said, adding that the people must get themselves registered on Co-Win portal, saying that nobody will be vaccinated until and unless getting him/herself registered.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir has announced a free of cost vaccine for the people falling in the age group of 18-45.

Asked about the reports regarding shortage of vaccine, DC Srinagar said that there was no shortage at all and the number of people getting vaccinated every day is higher in Srinagar than other districts of the Union Territory. “The Covishield has arrived in ample quantity and there is no shortage,” he said.

While quoting the health experts, he said that vaccine is the magic bullet as it is the ultimate protection against the virus. There is a need to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in letter and spirit. (KNO)