Vaani Arora crowned VogueStar Mrs Jammu 2023

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Vaani Arora, a resident of Greater Kailash area of Jammu, was declared as the winner of the VogueStar Mrs Jammu 2023 Pageant.

The program was organized recently at Jaipur in Rajasthan, where Alankriti Sahi, one of the super models of India crowned Vaani Arora.

Calling it a proud moment, Vaani said that she is eager to motivate every woman, who thinks life ends after marriage and children.

The all-India beauty pageant and fashion show was organized by VogueStar, an inclusive platform of the women and by the women supporting them to create their distinctive identities.

The grand finale of Miss and Mrs VogueStar India 2023 and VogueStar Fashion Week witnessed the participation of 700 participants from across the states who were groomed for six months by a team of beauty, fitness and grooming experts.

Under the choreography of Alison Woodham, the grand finale displayed the talented fashion designers’ experimentation, both in fabric and silhouette.