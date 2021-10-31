Uttarakhand, Oct 31: 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district on Sunday.
Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) rushed to the spot along with local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Further details are awaited. (Agencies)
Uttarakhand: 11 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Dehradun’s Chakrata
