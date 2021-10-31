Employment Oct 31, 2021

Ayurvedic Doctor Required

Cabins available for (Ayurvedic Doctors only) at a fully equipped Arogyam Ayurvedic Clinic and Panchkarma Center with fully equipped Ayurvedic pharmacy at HealthAyur 12-B, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested doctors can contact us at 9796468341.

Vacancy

Following Staff Required

1. Data Entry Operator (F)

Having Experience / Busy Software Knowledge Compulsory)

2. CRE (F)

Min. Graduate / Computer knowledge

(Experience will be preferred).

Contact: 7889472475, 9596828549

Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

Coveryou

Click Karo, Cover Karo

Successfully Completed 15 years

Following are the requirements

* Post : Senior Accountant (Graduation and 5 year experinece)

* Post : Tally Sales (Graduation with Computer efficiency)

* Post : Corporate Sales Manager (Graduation preferably MBA)

Interested candidates may send their CVs

to Email : jammusupport @coveryou.in

By November 05th, 2021

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu.

Ph. 9419296974

staff required

1. p.g.t.’s with B.Ed for 2 Posts

calss 8th to 10th

2. P.G.T/T.GT for Class 1st to 8th 2 Posts

Sub. Computers

3. P.G.T/T.G.T’s with B.Ed for

Classes upto 7th Sub. All 2 Posts

Candidates with (3-5 years) Exp. can submit their credentials at the School Office before 03-10-21 b/w 10 AM to 1 PM

Needed a Professional

Candidate with atleast 4-5 year of work experience for a highly reputed laminate company, Handsome salary will be offered.

9419204472

Wanted

Female staff for showroom Receptionist cum sales girl.

Timings : 10 AM – 7PM

Salary – 7000/-

@Trikuta Nagar

9419861501

REQUIRED/WANTED

Required two fresher salesboy for wholesale grocery shop near Vikram Chowk, Jammu

Salary (Basic+ Incentives = 20000+)

Minimum qualification under matric,

Timing 9am to 9pm(12 hours job)

Contact & whatsapp no. 9419181136

Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Senior Software Developer

(3-5+ years of experience)

Salary 25,000-75,000

Skill: C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, WebAPI’s,

JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript

UX Designer

Skills: HTML5, HTML, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, and APIs wiring, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

Min 3+ years of experience,

Salary 25,000-60,000

Contact us: 7051002662

Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co

Wanted

A Graduate Boy

(Urdu knowing)

Salary Neogitable

Contact: 7889319874

Rehari Colony

DRIVER REQUIRED

Driver cum cook required at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu with Lunch, Dinner and staying facilities at home.

Contact No: 9419183260

Salary Negotiable

Sakhi oNE sTOP cENTER jAMMU

VACANCY

Invites applications from female graduates for the position of case worker. Preference may be given to candidates with MSW or psychology who are well versed in communication skills. Job requires field work. Candidates may email their resume at sakhijammu@181jandk.in

Urgently Required

Center Coordinator 02 Nos (Female)

Graduation with Computer knowledge must.

Sales Development Executive 02 Nos

10+2, with Computer knowledge

Digital Marketing 01 No.

Contact Regional Office Jammu

9086505560-6005801002

Ashok Leyland Dealership Required

At

Jammu Rajouri Kathua Experienced Sales Manager Sales Executive Workshop Manager Spare Part Store Incharge Computer Operator

trehoshairpur@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.

Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib

R/o Bantalab Jammu

Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565

Job Oppurtunity

Sales Executive

2 Male Qual 10+2

Kashmir Watch House

1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar,Jammu

9419015612, 01913510579

*DRIVER CUM HELPER*

Required a driver cum helper for a pharma company at Jammu.

Person well versed with Jammu province, experienced to perform market/office tasks and flexible nature, if interested, watsapp biodata at 9419185071

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.