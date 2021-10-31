Employment Oct 31, 2021

Ayurvedic Doctor Required
Cabins available for (Ayurvedic Doctors only) at a fully equipped Arogyam Ayurvedic Clinic and Panchkarma Center with fully equipped Ayurvedic pharmacy at HealthAyur 12-B, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested doctors can contact us at 9796468341.
Vacancy
Following Staff Required
1. Data Entry Operator (F)
Having Experience / Busy Software Knowledge Compulsory)
2. CRE (F)
Min. Graduate / Computer knowledge
(Experience will be preferred).
Contact: 7889472475, 9596828549
Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
Coveryou
Click Karo, Cover Karo
Successfully Completed 15 years
Following are the requirements
* Post : Senior Accountant (Graduation and 5 year experinece)
* Post : Tally Sales (Graduation with Computer efficiency)
* Post : Corporate Sales Manager (Graduation preferably MBA)
Interested candidates may send their CVs
to Email : jammusupport @coveryou.in
By November 05th, 2021
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu.
Ph. 9419296974
staff required
1. p.g.t.’s with B.Ed for 2 Posts
calss 8th to 10th
2. P.G.T/T.GT for Class 1st to 8th 2 Posts
Sub. Computers
3. P.G.T/T.G.T’s with B.Ed for
Classes upto 7th Sub. All 2 Posts
Candidates with (3-5 years) Exp. can submit their credentials at the School Office before 03-10-21 b/w 10 AM to 1 PM
Needed a Professional
Candidate with atleast 4-5 year of work experience for a highly reputed laminate company, Handsome salary will be offered.
9419204472
Wanted
Female staff for showroom Receptionist cum sales girl.
Timings : 10 AM – 7PM
Salary – 7000/-
@Trikuta Nagar
9419861501
REQUIRED/WANTED
Required two fresher salesboy for wholesale grocery shop near Vikram Chowk, Jammu
Salary (Basic+ Incentives = 20000+)
Minimum qualification under matric,
Timing 9am to 9pm(12 hours job)
Contact & whatsapp no. 9419181136
Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Senior Software Developer
(3-5+ years of experience)
Salary 25,000-75,000
Skill: C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, WebAPI’s,
JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript
UX Designer
Skills: HTML5, HTML, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, and APIs wiring, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
Min 3+ years of experience,
Salary 25,000-60,000
Contact us: 7051002662
Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co
Wanted
A Graduate Boy
(Urdu knowing)
Salary Neogitable
Contact: 7889319874
Rehari Colony
DRIVER REQUIRED
Driver cum cook required at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu with Lunch, Dinner and staying facilities at home.
Contact No: 9419183260
Salary Negotiable
Sakhi oNE sTOP cENTER jAMMU
VACANCY
Invites applications from female graduates for the position of case worker. Preference may be given to candidates with MSW or psychology who are well versed in communication skills. Job requires field work. Candidates may email their resume at sakhijammu@181jandk.in
Urgently Required
Center Coordinator 02 Nos (Female)
Graduation with Computer knowledge must.
Sales Development Executive 02 Nos
10+2, with Computer knowledge
Digital Marketing 01 No.
Contact Regional Office Jammu
9086505560-6005801002
Ashok Leyland Dealership Required
At
Jammu Rajouri Kathua Experienced Sales Manager Sales Executive Workshop Manager Spare Part Store Incharge Computer Operator
trehoshairpur@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.
Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib
R/o Bantalab Jammu
Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565
Job Oppurtunity
Sales Executive
2 Male Qual 10+2
Kashmir Watch House
1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar,Jammu
9419015612, 01913510579
*DRIVER CUM HELPER*
Required a driver cum helper for a pharma company at Jammu.
Person well versed with Jammu province, experienced to perform market/office tasks and flexible nature, if interested, watsapp biodata at 9419185071
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.
