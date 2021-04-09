UT Govt working to ensure GI tagging of carpet, wood carving, other products of Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Says no dearth of talent in Valley, NIFT Sgr playing pivotal role in furnishing talent

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that his administration is working on ensuring GI tagging of several handmade products like wood carving, carpet and other things.

“The Union Territory government is working for GI tagging of several handicrafts like wood carving, carpet and several others. The GI tagging would help the people affiliated with the job to get good amount in international markets,” he said while addressing a gathering at SKICC, through video conferencing said.

He added that there is no dearth of talent in Kashmir, saying that the people here are gifted with different talents.

“I am observing that NIFT Srinagar is playing a huge role. I believe that new courses will be started soon and will in furnishing the talent of the youth,” he said. Sinha also said that Union Textile Minister has been doing her best and taken the textiles to new heights.

Notably, Institute of Fashion Technology Srinagar (Rangreth) organised its first convocation class of 2020 at SKICC Srinagar where Smriti Zubin Irani MOS GOI was the Chief Guest and Kiran Rijjiju Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports and Minority Affairs was the Guest of Honour.

Other participants include Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Prof. Dr Banhi Jha (NIFT Dehli), Dr.Javid Ahamad Wani (Director Nift Srinagar), Ranjan Prakash Thakur Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce department J&K, Prof.Dr Vandana Narang (Dean Academics Nift), Junaid Azim Matoo Mayor and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar. (KNO)