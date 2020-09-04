Usurping Temple land illegal, unethical

Prime land of Panjvaktyra Mahadev Temple , one of the oldest places of worship in Jammu, is sought to be encroached upon rather usurped by teaming up for the purpose by Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jammu Development Authority all in collaboration with the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The said Mandir is not only one of an oldest places of worship but adored with rich and rare Dogra heritage of immense value . We strongly oppose the move as it is not only illegal but is tantamount to injuring the feelings of thousands of devotees with dire repercussions.

Constructing proposed multilevel car parking at the cost of the Temple is unwarranted and unjustified. The Government, in order to avoid the pent up religious feelings of the devotees, must intervene immediately to safeguard the property of the Mandir which is having more than 25 kanals of land in the heart of the city. Why should repeated attempts be made by several elements and agencies to take possession of its land under one pretext or the other.