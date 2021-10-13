Washington, Oct 13: The users of the Telegram messenger are reporting issues in its operation, according to online outage tracker Downdetector.
The issues were reported by residents of Russia, the United States, the UK, Germany and other countries.
Most users reported problems with the app and server connection, others with the website.(UNI)
Users report problems with Telegram messenger – Downdetector
