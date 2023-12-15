Use of Hindi increased in Govt working in 9 years: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, 15: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said today that the use of Hindi has increased in all Government departments including scientific departments and institutions across the country in last over 9 years.

He emphasised that the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting Hindi all over the world has been an inspiration for all and has increased the popularity of Hindi internationally.

Dr Jitendra Singh said this while chairing the 34th meeting of the Joint Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, in New Delhi.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that proper translation of scientific topics into Hindi and other regional languages was crucial to reach S&T to every house and to the grassroots. For carrying out such translations experts in the subjects who are also experts in the respective languages need to be consulted and the Education Department will also need to be brought into the fold.

The Union Minister underlined that in science there should be flexibility in the adaptation of a language for larger acceptance and contextualizing the translation rather than literal translation.

“Each language has its own words depending on the region it is prevalent in, so we need to adapt those words rather than being rigid on finding a language equivalent term for such words,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh directed the Department officials to be regularly in touch with the members of the Hindi Consultative Committee for further promotion of Hindi in official use.

Members of the Committee gave their valuable suggestions on the use of Hindi. In this meeting, non-official members of the Committee, including Members of Parliament and Hindi scholars selected from across the country, along with representatives from the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Biotechnology and Ministry of Earth Sciences and subordinate organisations participated.

The committee members reviewed the working status of Hindi in these departments and also gave their valuable suggestions to increase the use of Hindi in Government offices.

He also asked the members of the Committee to suggest some good experts who can be engaged by the Science Ministries for quality translation of Science Journals, Magazines and other documents.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that Govt had launched the MBBS course books in Hindi – making Madhya Pradesh the first State to offer medical education in the language. This is a pathbreaking initiative, a sort of “renaissance” for the education sector in India.

Pointing out that languages bind people, never break them away unless they are forcibly implemented, Dr Jitendra Singh said, all of us should relentlessly work both for mother tongue and the official language Hindi, and should make an endeavor to learn more languages.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, a large number of youth from the region are working in the Tourism and Aviation Sectors and the knowledge of Hindi has helped them secure the jobs.

The Minister observed, when the language is linked with jobs or vocations, it finds its own path of growth and development.