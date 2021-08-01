USA vs Mexico Live Stream, How To Watch Gold Cup Final 2021 Live Stream Online free without reddit soccer

It’s USA vs Mexico again. The final will be played in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. This regional championship crowns the best team from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean (CONCACAF). Mexico is the current champion of this tournament, which is held every two year.

The 2021 edition is being held in the USA and started with 16 participating countries, including special guest team and reigning Asian champion Qatar which advanced all the way to the semis. The 16 teams were divided into four groups, and the quarterfinals were decided by the top two scorers from each group. Las Vegas will host the final on Aug. 1.

Television channels: FOX, FS1, and FS2

FOX, FS1, and FS2 Spanish-language TV: Univision, UniMas. TUDN. Galavision

FOX will broadcast all 31 matches in English via FOX (one match), FS1 (24) and FS2 (66) matches. For authenticated subscribers, all the action will be available via the FOX Sports App.

Univision offers Spanish-language coverage for all 31 matches on its network of channels. For authenticated TV subscribers, matches can also be accessed online through the TUDN app or TUDN.tv.

You can stream all the English-language FOX coverage and the Spanish-language Univision linear channels via fuboTV (free 7-day trial) .

Format of the tournament: Gold Cup 2021

The Gold Cup tournament is similar to other continental tournaments around world. It features a group stage, followed by knockout rounds.

Group stage Four groups were formed from the 16 national teams. Each team participated in three matches in a round-robin tournament. The quarterfinals were decided by the top two finishers from each group.

Rounds of knockout:Eight teams who advanced from the group stage were placed in quarterfinal matches based on their group finish. Two teams will be left standing in the final at Las Vegas on Sunday, August 1, when there is a fixed bracket of single elimination quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which saw Mexico beat Canada on Thursday night has come to an end. USA will face Mexico in the finals on Sunday night. USA defeated Qatar in Gold Cup 2021’s first semi-finals. Both teams have performed admirably in this tournament, and they are both poised to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 champions.

The USA defeated Qatar in the semi-finals on Thursday. Both teams displayed a great performance, with neither team scoring in the first half. In the second half, there was no goal for either team. At the end of the first forty minutes, it appeared that the match would be extended. However, Gyasi Zardes, the forward for the United States, tricked Qatar’s defense and scored the only goal of match. USA was the first team to reach the finals in 2021 Gold Cup with this win.

Canada faced Mexico in the second semi-finals. Mexico won the first half penalty and forward Orbelin Pineda scored the first goal. Canada quickly equalized in the second period. The score stood at 1-1 after 90 minutes. However, Mexico scored again in the addition time, and Mexico was ahead by 2-1 goals when the final whistle was blown.

The finals between Mexico and USA will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (Nevada), United States.

Canada faced Mexico in the second semi-finals. Mexico won the first half penalty and forward Orbelin Pineda scored the first goal. Canada quickly equalized in the second period. The score stood at 1-1 after 90 minutes. However, Mexico scored again in the addition time, and Mexico was ahead by 2-1 goals when the final whistle was blown.

Overall, Mexico has a clear advantage over the USA in head-to-head clashes. The USA lost the Gold Cup finals to Mexico even last year. The 73rd minute goal scored by Jonathan dos Santos, a Mexican midfielder, saw the United States lose the finals. The USA had a slightly better tournament this year than Mexico.

However, Mexico has a slight advantage over USA in Sunday’s finals if you consider the head-tohead stats and the players performances from both teams.

USA vs Mexico Football Betting Odds and Predictions: Line up

Predicted Formation USA4-3-3

Predicted Formation Mexico3-4-3

United States: Daryl Dike, Matthew Hoppe, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget?Gianluca Busio, Kellyn Acosta, Samuel Vines, Shaquell Moore?Miles Robinson, James Sand

Mexico: Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Orbelin Pineda, Luis Rodriguez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno and Jesus Gallardo

The United States will attack Iraq with the help ofDaryl Dike. Matthew Hoppe. Paul Arriola. Daryl Dike has had an enjoyable tournament thus far. In the four games he played, he has two goals.He is ranked 6.96 in the tournament.

Matthew Hoppe was the man to beat against Jamaica. However, he couldn’t make much of the match against Qatar. As of now, he has a rating of 7.13.

Paul Arriola was part of the starting line for three matches. He has yet to score in this tournament.

Mexican attacks have the service ofJesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Orbelin Pineda. Jesus Corona started in each of the five matches. He has yet to score in this tournament. He currently has a rating of 7.38.

Rogelio Funes Moi has scored 3 goals in 5 games and has a rating of 7.38. Orbelin Pineda, who has started in 4 out of 5 games, has scored 3 goals.

In midfieldSebastian Lletget, Gianluca Busio, Kellyn AcostaThey will support both the defense and the attack by the USA.

Shaquell Moore is part of the starting line for all five games. He has one goal and 82% accuracy in passing. As of right now, he is rated 6.98.

Sebastian Lletget was rated 7.3 out of 10 by Sofascore, while Kellyn Acosta maintained a rating 6.78 at the moment in the tournament.

MexicoLuis Rodriguez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Edson Alvarez, Hector HerreraThey are expected to be part the starting line-up in the middle.

Rodriguez is ranked 7.8 in the tournament, while Dos Santos maintains a rating 6.86.

Edson Alvazez has yet to score in five of his tournament appearances, while Hector Herrera’s 7.8 rating has scored one goal.

Defense

In defenseSamuel Vines. Shaquell Moore. Miles Robinson. James SandThey have been a great help to Goal key Matt Turner. USA has conceded one goal so far in the tournament.

The Mexican defense will be in the service ofCarlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno and Jesus Gallardo.

They have only allowed their opponents once in this tournament and they always find the nets. Mexico lost against Canada in the semi-finals of this year’s Gold Cup.