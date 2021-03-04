US welcomes steps to return J&K to full economic, political normalcy

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (local time) welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with the country’s democratic values.

“We welcome steps to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India’s democratic values,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“We continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely,” he added.

He said that the United States policy towards Jammu and Kashmir has not changed.

Stressing upon the strategic partnership with India, Price asserted, “We have a comprehensive global strategic partnership with India.”

“When it comes to Pakistan, we have an important shared interest in the region and we’ll continue to work closely with Pakistani authorities on those,” he added.

In February, the United States welcomed the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India’s Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K,” tweeted the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department.

High-speed mobile internet was restored on February 5 in the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.(Agency)