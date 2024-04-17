US to impose new sanctions on Iran’s missile & drone programs

WASHINGTON, Apr 17 : In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone programmes, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press statement.

“In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone programmes, as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Defence Ministry,” Sullivan said in the statement on Tuesday.

Sullivan added that the US will also continue to strengthen and expand its integration of air and missile defence early warning systems across the Middle East. (UNI)