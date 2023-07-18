US Secretary Jennifer Calls On Dr Jitendra, Discusses Bilateral Collaboration

NEW DELHI, Jul 18 : US Secretary, Department of Energy, Ms Jennifer M. Granholm, who is equivalent of a union Cabinet Minister in India, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh at North Block here today and discussed bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

The meeting assumes special significance as it comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit. Ms Jennifer was accompanied by a high-level American delegation.

India and the United States also jointly launched a call for proposals on Critical and Emerging Technology: Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence for Transforming Lives.The Indo-U.S. Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) and the Secretariat for USISTEF have designed the program.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, through this competitive grant program, the USISTEF selects and supports promising joint U.S.-India technology innovation and entrepreneurial initiatives that are commercially viable and socially relevant. He said, these joint initiatives can originate from U.S. and Indian entities including StartUps, government, academic, or commercial endeavours, and any combination thereof provided they focus on applied R&D, incorporate a business plan and proof of commercial concept, and have significant sustainable commercial potential.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the move comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to US, where he stressed upon a new chapter to bilateral comprehensive and global strategic partnership. The Minister said, he felt happy that both the Indian and US sides have positioned themselves quickly to take-up the decision of the leaders to the implementation level.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that the engagement has charted a Technology Partnership for the future with a new direction and a new energy in the AI (America – India) relation in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) era.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, among other technology-oriented matters of high relevance, it is heartening to note that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi had welcomed the launch of a $2million grant program under the U.S.-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF) for the joint development and commercialization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies, and encouraged public-private collaborations to develop high performance computing (HPC) facilities in India.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that India has recently approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) with an aim to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant & innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT). Needless to say, that AI has the potential to address the world’s most pressing challenges and presents tremendous opportunities for economic development, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, investments in AI and quantum technology would lead to transformative advances in our everyday lives and greatly benefit our social well-being by impacting healthcare, agriculture, climate change and more. He welcomed the transformative potential of the Endowment fund.

The call will remain open till August 31, 2023 and will invite promising joint Indo-U.S. technology innovation and entrepreneurial proposals that are commercially viable and socially relevant. It will provide a significant boost to the domestic as well as the US priorities looking at various facets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).