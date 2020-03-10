US lawmakers greet Indian-Americans on Holi

Washington: Top American lawmakers have greeted Indian-Americans on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colour, describing it as a celebration of the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

“Happy Holi to all celebrating in California and around the world. I hope the festival of colours is a joyous celebration for everyone,” Senator Dianne Feinstein said.

“Wishing a very bright and cheerful Holi,” Congresswoman Katie Porter said. “During the festival of colours, we celebrate the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil – it is so heartening to see such beautiful displays of festivity and joy,” she said.

Congresswoman Linda Sánchez said Holi marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. “It’s is a time of hope for a more loving and accepting future. I wish everyone celebrating the festival of colours in California and around the world a joyous holiday,” she said.

“Happy Holi to all of our friends celebrating! May the festival of colours spread joy, peace, and happiness around the world,” Congresswoman Barbara Lee said.

“Happy Holi to Hindu communities in San Diego and around the world. Wishing you a colourful and joyous festival shared with family and friends, and may the new spring bring peace and prosperity to all,” Congressman Scott Peters tweeted.

Known as the festival of colours, this occasion marks the arrival of spring and is a time to celebrate peace and friendship, said Congressman Tom Suozzi. “Wishing all who celebrate, a fun and colorful festival!” he said.

“Happy Holi! Hoping today’s festivities bring joy and love to those celebrating the arrival of spring!” tweeted Congressman Ben Ray Lujan.

“Happy Holi to everyone celebrating! With the arrival of spring let us take the time to make new friends, laugh, and repair broken relationships,” Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communication Commission, in his greetings said that the festival marks the arrival of spring, a celebration of love, and, well, the appearance of a lot of colours. (agencies)