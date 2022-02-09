US House passes bill to avert Government shutdown

Washington, Feb 9: The US House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open through March 11.The House passed the measure on Tuesday with a 272-162 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.The current US government spending legislation is set to expire on February 18.Both sides have expressed a desire to halt the continuous stop-gap funding process in order to pass a broader package.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN he is optimistic that Democrats and Republicans are getting closer to striking a funding deal agreement to vote on the week of March 7. Last year, the US came close to a massive government shutdown until the last minute that was centered around a fight over whether or not to raise the debt ceiling. Congress in December voted to raise the federal government’s $28.9 trillion debt limit by $2.5 trillion.

