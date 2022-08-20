US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit India

Washington, Aug 20:The US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo will be on a three day visit to India starting August 24 and discuss shared India-US priorities such as “bolstering energy security, addressing food insecurity globally, and combatting illicit financial flows.”

Throughout his trip, Adeyemo will reaffirm and strengthen the US India relationship and our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, including by underscoring our two countries’ deep economic, security, and cultural ties, a statement by the US government said.

The statement further said that the Deputy Secretary will focus on the strong US India bilateral economic relationship, highlight the extensive investment and trade flows between the two countries, and discuss ways to deepen them, including through building more resilient supply chains with trusted partners like India as well as through initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that India joined as a founding member in May.

In Mumbai on August 24 and 25, the Deputy Secretary will meet with senior government counterparts as well as executives from leading Indian businesses including from the financial services and energy sectors.

Adeyemo will also tour IIT Mumbai’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship start-up incubator, where he will meet with students and entrepreneurs and deliver brief remarks on strengthening economic ties between the US and India.

Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will meet senior Government counterparts on August 26 in New Delhi.

