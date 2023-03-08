US Commerce Secretary, Piyush Goyal celebrate Holi at defence min residence

NEW DELHI, Mar 8:

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday celebrated Holi at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s official residence here.

“Colours of Friendship. Wonderful to have US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo & her colleagues join us for Holi celebrations at Defence Minister @RajnathSingh ji’s residence,” Goyal said in a tweet.

The US commerce secretary celebrating Holi in India has demonstrated soft power bonding and an example of cultural diplomacy, an official said.

During the celebrations, she was joined by senior Indian officials and US Embassy officials along with their families.

Raimondo is here for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet.

India-US Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, the commerce ministry has said.

The Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximize investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors. (PTI)