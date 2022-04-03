US at catastrophic low point: Trump

Washington, Apr 3: The United States is going through the “most dangerous period” in its history, former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Michigan, blaming US President Joe Biden for America’s “decline.”

“Historians will record this period of American history as a catastrophic low point and a stain upon our once great reputation,” Trump said at his rally in Washington Township on Saturday. The former president said that the US has never been treated by other countries with such “disrespect and scorn” and that other countries’ leaders are allegedly not returning Joe Biden’s phone calls.

Trump claimed that the current state of affairs is the result of US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was a “humiliation” for Washington. “We are living through the most dangerous period of our lifetime and we have a president who has no idea what’s going on, he has no idea what he is doing and he has no idea what he is saying or where he is.

Other than that, he is doing a fantastic job,” he said. He added that there is nothing that can be done to “stop Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline” but the upcoming midterm elections are crucial, since the “decline” of the US can be stopped.

Trump accused Biden of unleashing a “war on American energy” and bringing about the highest gas and food prices in US history. The former president also said that Biden’s “weakness” led to the “Ukraine disaster.”

The former US President also warned that the United States could face simultaneous inflation and recession, accusing the current US administration of the deteriorating economic situation. “Now Biden and the radical Democrats have put at risk everything that we fought to build in this country,” Trump said at his rally in Washington Township, Michigan, on Saturday, adding that “Biden’s inflation calamity will cost the average family an estimated $5,200 this year, a giant tax on the American workers.”

Trump said that the greatest threat for the Americans is not Russia or China, but the radical politicians who are currently in office. “Despite all you are hearing and seeing of China and Russia and Iran and others, our biggest danger is not from outside coming in, our biggest danger is from the sick and radical politicians that are knowingly or unknowingly wanting to destroy our country,” Trump told his supporters.

He called on the Americans to vote for the Republicans in the midterm elections this year in order to get the US back on the right track. “We are teetering on the edge of an economic nightmare known as stagflation. that’s simultaneous inflation and recession,” Trump warned, adding that “it’s time to think about greatness for our country again.”

“We are going to retake Congress,” he added. Poll data reported by The Hill on Tuesday showed that Trump was ahead of both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign matchups for 2024. (UNI)