US agrees with Pak Army spokesperson’s statement

Washington/Islamabad, Apr 15: The US Government on Friday once again rebutted former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations of ousting him, saying the US agreed with the Pakistan military spokesperson’s statement on this, Geo News reported.

A day earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar clarified that the word “conspiracy” was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.

Army’s spokesperson said he cannot discuss what was discussed in the meeting, but noted that the word “conspiracy” was not used.

NSC meeting was called last month by then Prime Minister Imran Khan, who alleged the US Government was backing the opposition’s no-trust motion to remove him from power.

Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was voted out last Saturday through a no-trust motion, brandished a ‘threat letter’ on March 27 at the public gathering before his ouster claiming that his Government had been threatened by the US Government and opposition were involved in changing the regime conspiracy.

Our message has been clear and consistent on this that there is no truth whatsoever to allegations that have been put forward, said Ned Price. We support the peaceful upholding of the constitutional and democratic principles including respect for human rights, he said.

He further stated that we do not support whether it is in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world one political party over another.

We support broader principles including the rule of law and equal justice under the law, he added.

Commenting on DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar’s press briefing regarding denial of conspiracy, the US State Department spokesperson said, We would agree with it.

On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. He was elected as the premier after the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, according to media reports.

We congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani Parliament and we look forward to working with him and his Government, he said.

Highlighting the bilateral ties between Pakistan and US, Ned Price said, For almost 75 years the relationship between US and Pakistan has been a vital one, we look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s Government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region.

Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship.

The United States congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s Government, a statement from the US State Department. (UNI)