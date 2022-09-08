LG Sinha flags off fleet of boats and shikaras from Zero Bridge to Ganderbal to commemorate the Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA)

The occasion also marks the revival of water transport from Srinagar to Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off a fleet of boats and shikaras carrying devotees and artists from Zero Bridge to Ganderbal to commemorate the Urs of Sufi saint Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA).

The Lt Governor expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bonds of goodwill and brotherhood. Let us remind ourselves of the unity of mankind and resolve to strive for harmony and peace, he added.

Prominent citizens from all walks of life gathered at Zero Bridge to witness the occasion, which also marks the revival of water transport from Srinagar to Ganderbal.

Pertinently, the Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA) is being observed after three decades.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal; Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB; former legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar; religious leaders and people in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mohd Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Director Tourism, Kashmir; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council and senior officials of the UT Administration were also present.