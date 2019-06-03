Uri gas cylinder blast: 2 more succumb, toll rises to 4

SRINAGAR: Two siblings, who were among seven family members injured in gas cylinder blast in the border town of Uri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla seven days ago, succumbed in a hospital on Monday.

With these two deaths, the toll in the gas cylinder blast has risen to four during the last 24 hours.

A police official said that after battling for their lives for about seven days, two siblings injured in the blast succumbed at S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura on Monday morning.

He added, their mother, Parveena Akther, and another sister breathed their last at SKIMS Soura on Sunday.

Akhter and her six children were injured when an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside a residential house in Uri on May 27.

The injured were immediately taken to a local hospital from where they were refereed to SKIMS in a critical hospital.

However, two more family members succumbed on Monday after developing complications.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives for the last rites.

