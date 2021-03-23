UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 Result Declared

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Main exam 2020 result. The Civil services main exam was held in January. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be called for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2020 result

The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” the Commission has said.

Candidates who have qualified for interview have to fill up and submit a detailed application form which will be available on the website of the UPSC from March 25 to April 5. In this form candidates have to give preference of their services and cadre.

These candidates also have to fill up the attestation form and submit it online. This form will be made available on the website of the Department of Personnel & Training from the date of commencement of interview till its conclusion.