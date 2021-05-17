UPSC CAPF 2021: How to Prepare for Paper 1, 2, and Interviews?

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the CAPF AC Exam once a year. CAPF AC written examination is the Stage-I of the CAPF AC selection process. The written examination comprises 2 papers, Paper I and Paper II. So, are you planning for the exam this year? If yes, then refer to this piece of information for your preparation!

We have shared here tips to prepare for UPSC CAPF Paper 1 & 2 along with Interview tips. Paper 1 will consist of multiple-choice questions on general ability and intelligence having four alternatives. Paper 2 is of descriptive type and questions are on General Studies, Essay and Comprehension. Read on to check CAPF Paper 1 & 2 tips, and Interview Tips.

Subject-wise Preparation Tips for CAPF Paper I

Before students start preparing for the CAPF AC 2021 exam, they must print out the updated CAPF AC 2021 syllabus and exam pattern. Further in the article Preparation Tips for effective study are mentioned.

General Ability and Intelligence

Concentrate on quantitative aptitude and logical reasoning with additional stress on numerical ability and data interpretation.

Constantly practice topics like profit and loss, time and distance, graphs, analogy, pi-charts, mathematical tables, etc. to gain an edge in this section.

Current Affairs

Candidates must always be up-to-date with day-to-day happenings in India and worldwide to do well in the CAPF Current Affairs section. Regularly read newspapers, magazines and watch television for a daily news update to help build in this area daily.

Making notes of the peace initiatives between nations, the treaties signed between nations, the honours won in various fields like sports, science, music, and arts, the economic conditions of the nations, and changes in policies in various countries.

General Science

Concentrate on the latest advancements taking place in Science. Refresh your knowledge on the importance of science in our daily lives.

To qualify for the CAPF General Science exam, the best material that applicants can refer to is the NCERT Notes. Candidates will get sufficient knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology by going through the NCERT Notes itself.

History

Focus on the diverse eras in Indian history, various years, and dates. Regularly revise different rulers and their reigns.Have an out-and-out understanding of the freedom movement, and the social and economic changes in India. Take help of books like Lucent, history books by renowned authors, and NCERT Books.

Geography

Concentrate on the geographical aspects related to India and the world, including global warming, the latest treaties, climate change, and etc.

While studying geography, align it with general science and economy. Reading the NCERT textbooks on Geography will provide good conceptual knowledge for beginners.

Politics and Economy

Concentrate on the overall political and economic status of India to excel in CAPF Politics & Economy section. This would include the political constitution of India, the public works undertaken, the complete economic state of India, national and international menaces, the dialogues that are going on, various business policies, the role of the Reserve Bank of India. Keep on making notes on the current affair related to economic growth, downfalls, etc.

Subject-wise Preparation Tips for CAPF Paper II

The things to do to do well in CAPF Paper II 2021 are mentioned below.

An essay topic can be on any topic for example politics, general awareness,

Be up-to-date with the newest events in India .

. Center on the activities that have taken place in the past.

Memorize the dates, trends of various events, and also statistical data. It will benefit in coming up with a factual, comprehensive, informative essay.

Use various grammar books to brush up on English . It will benefit you in comprehension and language skills.

. It will benefit you in comprehension and language skills. Practice precis writing and comprehension on a regular basis.

Lastly, Practicing question papers is the best way to get a hold of speed in solving the paper. Moreover, solving CAPF AC previous year papers will also make you familiar with the structure of the paper and the types of questions asked in the exam.

CAPF AC Interview Tips

To get selected in CAPF 2021, one has to crack the interviews as well. Check the tricks to crack the interviews below.

Candidates need to maintain respect and calmness. The board members try to instigate the candidates to test their patience, as the position is the commanding officer, remember patience is the key quality to check in the interview. As the Detailed Application Form (DAF) has all the information regarding the candidate’s academic and professional qualification, the majority of the questions will be based on DAF only. Also, the questions in the interview are more inclined towards current affairs. While converging on finishing the paper within the time limit, candidates tend to mark answers without reading the questions completely. This may result in the marking of the incorrect option. Avoid such mistakes and understand the questions completely. Candidates should not forget to carry the CAPF AC Admit Card 2021 along with the Photo ID Proof and Photograph to the exam centres.

We are sure if students follow the above instructions, they will be able to score good. But one has to implement it as well. Execution is always the key to success. So, prepare hard and execute to the perfection these few months to excel to the next level.