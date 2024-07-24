UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted: Police Scan CCTV Footage To Establish Chain Of Events

New Delhi, Jul 24: Police are scanning CCTV footage and communicating with power discoms to understand the sequence of events that led to the death of a civil services aspirant due to electrocution in Delhi’s Patel Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

Two days after 26-year-old Ghazipur resident Nilesh Rai died, a Tata Power Discom official termed the incident “unfortunate” and said it was caused by electric current leakage from a customer’s damaged motor wiring that had come in contact with an iron gate.

Based on the CCTV footage, police said Rai was on his way back to his PG accommodation from a nearby library when he slipped in the waterlogged street, grabbed the iron gate to regain balance and was electrocuted.

“We are communicating with power discoms and reviewing CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events. So far, we have learned that an electricity wire from a water motor was touching the iron gate,” a senior police officer said, adding that they will also be questioning Tata Power Discom.

In a statement, the Tata Power Discom official said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. At Tata Power, we are committed to ensuring a safe monsoon season for our consumers and preventing such tragic incidents. We have intensified our efforts to educate consumers about electrical safety, recognising it as a crucial step in prioritising public safety.”

The company urged the public to be cautious during the monsoon season, follow safety guidelines such as avoiding waterlogged areas and staying clear of fallen wires, and promptly report any electrical hazards.

Rai’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy and an FIR was registered on Monday under sections 106(1) (causing death by rash and negligent act) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the BNS, police added. (AGENCIES)