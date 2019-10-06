Upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The chilly weather conditions have intensified as the upper reaches in Kashmir valley, including Sinthon top, received first snowfall of the season while the skies were cloudy in the plains.

A Met department official said that light to moderate rain would occur during the next 24 hours in Kashmir under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD), which is active in the region.

However, he said that they are finding it difficult to gather information from other districts and far off places due to a gag on communication. (AGENCIES)