Upload Monthly Performance On EPMP By 7th Of Every Month: JK Govt Asks Employees

JAMMU, Feb 17: The Government on Thursday ordered all Employees Working in various Government Departments, PSUs and Organizations to upload their monthly achievements or performance on J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal by or before 7 of every month from March.

“All Employees Working in various Government shall upload their monthly achievements/performance on J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal on https://epm.jk.gov.in by or before 7 of every month w.e.f. March 2022.” “All the reviewing/ Controlling Officers shall review the self assessment of their immediate subordinates by 15th of every month,” the order added.