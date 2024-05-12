Upholding integrity of Judicial process

Sir,

The recent observations made by the Supreme Court regarding the crucial role of courts and public prosecutors in upholding justice is quite commendable. The assertion that courts must not merely act as “mere tape recorders” but actively engage in the trial process resonates deeply with the principles of fairness and accountability in our legal system. The Supreme Court’s emphasis on the merit-based appointment of public prosecutors underscores the importance of maintaining impartiality and integrity in the criminal justice system. It is heartening to see the judiciary taking a proactive stance in ensuring that trials are conducted with diligence and sincerity. However, it is imperative that these principles are not only articulated but also implemented rigorously at all levels of the judiciary. Effective collaboration between the judiciary and the prosecution is essential in securing just outcomes and restoring public trust in the legal process.

Sunil Kumar

Reasi