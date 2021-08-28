Updating ACB Vigilance Manual

Manuals, code books, procedures and even working ”conventions” must regularly be reviewed to provide new teeth to and role in congruence with the changing scenario and requirements for better results. It is true of all institutions especially dealing with law and order and crimes particularly related to white collared ones. Anti Corruption Bureau as the name of the organisation suggests is tasked with taking on effectively the menace of corruption and corrupt practices – must be all armed, besides enjoying the required autonomy, with a revised new Vigilance Manual strictly on the pattern of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

It is a matter of satisfaction that not only has the relevant draft been prepared for the purpose but the same is submitted to the General Administration Department for arranging formal approval of the same. Needless to add, the Anti Corruption Bureau cannot be expected to perform its role effectively with old tools and obsolete manuals which were made and notified several years back. It otherwise has been facing problems of several of its recommendations to many Government departments not being seriously considered resulting in getting the tirade against corruption not so effective and prompt. It is to be seen as to how much required top priority to any measure was given that was aimed at fighting and eradicating the scourge of corruption from the system. We hope, since the new manual on the pattern of CVC under given and changed circumstances is felt imperative, especially Government’s commitment of zero tolerance to corruption , the UT Administrative Council headed by the Lieutenant Governor must accord its approval to it at an early date to make the ACB more effective in its important assignment .