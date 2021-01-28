Updated Play Store policy on gamified loyalty programs to provide more clarity: Google

NEW DELHI: Google India on Thursday said it has updated its Play Store policy guidance on gamified loyalty programs to provide more clarity around the rules, while safeguarding users and optimising developer experience.

The tech giant also emphasised that while it does not allow real money gambling apps on the Play Store in India, it remains committed to engage with industry and government bodies as they deliberate on measures that will best support this industry.

The move comes months after the company faced backlash from developers over alleged monopolistic practices.

“Based on feedback from developers globally, we have updated our policy guidance on gamified loyalty programs that are based on a qualified monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value,” Google said in a blogpost.

The update provides more clarity on policy requirements for loyalty program disclosures and features. The update has been “designed to safeguard users and optimise the developer experience”, it added.

Google cited an example saying the policy provides updated guidance on the use of features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, a guessing game, or a 1:1 points redemption to drive loyalty. More details will be available later on the global Play Policy Centre.

“While we do not allow Real Money Gambling apps on the Play Store in India, we remain committed to engaging with industry and Government bodies as they deliberate on measures that will best support this industry,” the blogpost by Google Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, Suzanne Frey said. (AGENCIES)