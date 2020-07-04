UP lags behind in revenue collection in first quarter of current fiscal

LUCKNOW, July 4: Uttar Pradesh government was facing severe decrease in revenue collection target which has not even 50 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna here in a statement on Saturday stated against the target of Rs 41,602 crore in the first quarter ending on June 30, the actual revenue realisation was Rs 15,716 crore, which is only 37.8 per cent of the target.

”UP is grappling with the pandemic for the last several months. The government with all the resources at its command has taken every possible measure to prevent the spread of the corona virus and has also achieved considerable success in the endeavour”, the Finance Minister said adding that ”the pandemic has badly affected the development process and also the revenue recovery.”

The Minister further said there was considerable improvement in revenue realisation in June.

”The revenue realisation in June was Rs 8, 848, 69 crore against the target of Rs 14,447 crore or 61.2 percent of the target. The revenue collection in April and May was 10 and 40 percent of the target respectively”, Mr Khanna further stated.

(UNI)