UP Govt crushing honour and human rights of women: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Government is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.

Her comments came after the bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Unnao on Wednesday. Another girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The three girls were found in the filed in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle, the police said.

“The UP Government is not only crushing Dalit society, but also the honour and human rights of women. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also used the hashtag “Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti” with her tweet.

A panel of three doctors on Thursday performed the autopsy of the two Dalit girls who were found dead and the report is awaited, police said on Thursday. (agencies)