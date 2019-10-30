UP fulfilling PM Modi’s dream to make air travel affordable for poor: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state is fulfilling dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make air travel affordable for the poor and has started working on air connectivity.

Adityanath was addressing a program at his 5 Kalidas Marg residence here in which farmers handed over certificates of possession of about 80.13 per cent of the land acquired for construction of the Jewar Airport in presence of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

The chief minister said work has started on already existing 17 airstrips to make them operational.

“The state government is fulfilling PM’s dream by working on air-connectivity. Congress, SP and BSP never considered about the progress of common man. My government has been working relentlessly for the purpose without any discrimination and Jewar International Airport is part of this effort. The project will bring in drastic development in the area,” he said.

Adityanath praised the farmers of Jewar and the district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar for facilitating the airport project.

“This is an excellent example of how any major development project can be materialised through mutual consent and better dialogue,” he said.

“Around two and a half years ago, when the BJP government was formed in UP, the state had only two airports, but today seven airports are operational,” the chief minister said.

In addition, a new airport is being built in Kushinagar and the process of Agra and Kanpur Civil Terminal is in progress. Besides, a new airport is going to be built in Ayodhya, he added.

We are providing better air connectivity to develop Uttar Pradesh as well as its people, the chief minister said. (AGENCIES)