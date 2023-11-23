UP CM Condoles Death Of Captain Shubham Gupta In J&K Encounter, Announces Rs 50 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Lucknow, Nov 23: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condoled the death of Captain Shubham Gupta who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The chief minister has announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the martyr’s kin and a government job for one of his family members, an official statement said.

He has also said that road in the district would be named after late Captain Gupta, the statement added.

Adityanath took to X to share his condolences and extend support to the martyr’s family.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is with the bereaved family members of the martyred captain at this hour of grief,” he wrote in a post.

Captain Gupta, who joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was commissioned in 2018, laid down his life while fighting with the terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

A resident of Agra district, Captain Gupta was among the four Indian Army personnel martyred during the encounter.

Two others were injured during the encounter, which broke out between the terrorists and joint forces of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation. (AGENCIES)