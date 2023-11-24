UP : Capt Shubham Gupta cremated with full military honours

AGRA, Nov 24: The last rites of Captain Shubham Gupta, who who was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir, was performed with full military honours at his ancestral village Kuan Khera in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Official sources said that Shubham’s younger brother Rishabh Gupta lit the pyre as thousands of people bid adieu to the martyr with moist eyes.

On behalf of the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak paid tributes to the martyr.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the martyr reached his residence at Prateek Enclave from Kheria airport around 5 pm after which the last procession started to his ancestral village.

On behalf of the state government, Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of the martyr.

It may be noted that four army personnel, including Captain Shubham Gupta who joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was commissioned in the year 2018, were martyred in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists that took place at Rajouri in Jammu on Wednesday. Shubham’s first posting was in Udhampur.

While paying tribute to the martyr, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to give a government job to one of his family members. He also announced to rename a road in the name of Captain Shubham and construct a memorial. (UNI)