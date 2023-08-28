UP busy with Hindu-Muslim, bulldozers, their youth coming to Bihar for jobs: Tejashwi

PATNA, Aug 28: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said the recently held teachers’ recruitment exams attracted a large number of job aspirants from Uttar Pradesh, alleging that such a scenario emerged as the BJP Government in the neighbouring state was busy with “Hindu-Muslim binary and bulldozers”.

Yadav’s barb targeted the BJP’s alleged politics of communal divide besides the Yogi Adityanath Government’s extensive use of demolition of properties belonging to those accused of wrongdoing.

“We were glad to see so many aspirants from UP turning up. Their state government is busy with Hindu-Muslim binary and bulldozers,” said Yadav when asked about the exams held last week for more than one lakh posts for which nearly a million candidates, many of them from other states, tried their luck.

During the 2020 assembly election campaign, the RJD leader had promised 10 lakh jobs in Bihar.

The Bihar deputy CM also rubbished, with the terse remark “bakvaas hai”, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary’s controversial statement that Independence was achieved not in 1947 but three decades later when the Janata Party ousted the Congress Government headed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Yadav, who attended the last two meetings of the anti-BJP coalition along with father Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said he was looking forward to the next one scheduled in Mumbai but parried questions on the possibility of the JD(U) boss being made INDIA’s convener.

Alleging that the BJP stood “exposed” with the solicitor general of India’s submission on caste survey in Bihar before the Supreme Court, the RJD leader also ridiculed as “unscientific” Choudhary’s demand to make public the findings of the headcount “within 24 hours” of completion.

A former cricketer who remains a sports enthusiast, Yadav also expressed delight over javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal in the World Athletics Championships.

“Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on yet another feather in his cap. He first made the nation proud by winning the gold at the Olympics. Who could have thought, till a few years ago, of India winning laurels in javelin? This will be definitely a boost for athletics in the country,” Yadav said.

He also lauded the performance of Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who finished second to bag the silver. (PTI)