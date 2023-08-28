Govt sets off tender preparation process for extraction of lithium from Reasi

GSI likely to submit its findings of G4 exploration prog by Nov end

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Aug 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has set into motion the process for preparation of a tender document to start the extraction of lithium from Salal-Haimna along with other areas of Reasi district anytime after November 2023.

To begin with, the UT Government has consulted a Transaction Advisor that will see different aspects of the auctioning of the important mineral, including the preparation of a tender document, to start the auctioning process most likely by December 2023, shortly after the GSI submits its finding on further mineral exploration in the Reasi district by the end of November 2023.

It is worth mentioning here that after the discovery of the 5.9 million tonne reserve of lithium in February this year from Salal-Haimna areas of the Reasi district during a G3 stage mineral exploration project, a team of GSI has taken up another reconnaissance G4 stage exploration programme on lithium and associated mineral in Panasa-Dugga-Baldhanun-Chakar-Sangarmarg (Saro-da-Bas) area of Reasi district, to further quantify the Lithium along with other minerals in the District.

“This GSI team is expected to submit its findings to the J&K Government by the end of November month of the current year. Once this report is submitted, we will start the auctioning of the mineral,” said Dr Rashmi Singh, Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

She added, “We’ve already consulted a Transaction Advisor that will help us with different aspects of the auctioning of the mineral, including the preparation of a tender document. Soon after receiving a report from the GSI, we will float the tenders for the auctioning and the extraction of the mineral.”

Asked whether the extraction process would start by December 2023 as has been claimed in a section of media reports, she said, “Yes, if the GSI submits its findings by November end, the process can start in December 2023 as well. Otherwise it will start later.”

Union Minister of Mines, Coal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, had earlier stated in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament that a final call on the auctioning of the mineral blocks in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir would be taken by the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir itself.

He had also stated that the processing and refining methods for Lithium can vary depending on the type of lithium deposit, the characteristics of the ore, and the intended end-use of the Lithium compounds.

“India is capable of developing technologies for beneficiation of Lithium ore to Lithium mineral concentrate. Successful experimentation has been done for the extraction of Lithium from mineral concentrate on a laboratory scale,” the Union Minister told the Rajya Sabha.

Lithium is used in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles besides other uses of the minerals.