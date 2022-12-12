Unsubstantiated remarks in RS tantamount to breach of privilege: Dhankhar

NEW DELHI, Dec 12:

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday cautioned the MPs that they should not make unsubstantiated remarks as that can tantamount to breach of privilege of the House.

During the Zero Hour, Sanjay Singh (AAP) alleged the Government was misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders. He said that in the past eight years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted 3,000 raids on the opposition leaders but only 23 persons could be convicted.

Some members from the treasury benches objected to the remarks, prompting the Chair to intervene.

Dhankhar said anything being spoken in the House has to be precise and with sanctity and ownership.

In this House, he said “We cannot allow any member to give out facts that are not substantiated and that constitute a very serious breach of privilege. I am very particular about it…”

Dhankhar also said a newspaper report or an opinion given by someone has absolutely no consequence.

He said legally admissible documentation must be the premise of making an allegation in the House.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said members use information provided in replies to parliament questions, media reports, and also statements made by the Prime Minister outside the House.

When the Chair asked the Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to speak, he said that the claim made in the House that 3,000 raids have been made on political people is completely erroneous and without any substance.

Goyal said there is a special directive from the court that action should be taken against MPs and MLAs who are found to be culpable in economic or other offences.

Continuing his Zero Hour mention, Sanjay Singh alleged the Government was not taking action against offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Reddy brothers, but put Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena MP) and Satyendra Jain (Delhi Government minister) in Jail. He also said agencies conducted raids on the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to him, investigative agencies were not taking action against corrupt people “connected with you (ruling party)”.

Dhankar said he would not allow the platform of Rajya Sabha to be used for making sweeping statements. (PTI)