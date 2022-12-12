Media CC defeats Ankur CC by 5 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 12: Media Cricket Club beats Ankur Cricket Club convincingly by 5 wickets in a friendly T20 Cricket match played, here today.

After winning the toss, captain of Ankur CC, Harish elected to bat first but his decision backfired as ACC lost two quick wickets for 16 runs. Prithpal Singh tried to steady the innings but he was out for 25 runs as bowlers of Media CC bowled on a testing line and length.

At one time ACC was reeling at 72 for five wickets but an unbeaten partnership of 63 runs between Rajeev Chopra and Sandeep took the total of ACC to 135 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Sandeep scored 43, whereas Rajeev scored 32 runs. For Media CC, Aman and Akash took 2 wickets each, while Rahul Khatri took 1 wicket.

In reply, the opening pair of Media CC set the tone for the run chase with 51 runs stand for the first wicket before Amit was out for 17 runs. But other batsmen kept the run rate under control and chased the score in 19th over. Vishal scored 27 runs, Captain Vivek Suri scored quickfire 22 runs in 14 balls and Rahul Khatri scored 12 runs. For Ankur Cricket Club, Prithpal took 2 wickets, while Sanju, Harish and Ashish took 1 wicket each.

Rahul Khatri of Media CC was declared as man of the match for his all round performance.