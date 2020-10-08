Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Sat October 10, 2020 | Updated 08:58 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
PDP leader, BJP distt chief’s second brother, RBI official, BSF SI among 17 die in Jammu
Petrol, diesel crisis deepens in Kashmir, Jammu; many oil outlets go dry
Finally, HC transfers multi-crore infamous Roshni land scam to CBI
3 die of COVID in Kashmir, 373 test +ve
Rural-Urban divide being minimized with B2V, says Sinha
E-Paper
Home
News
Unlock 5.0 in J&K: Spectators allowed in Sports complexes
Unlock 5.0 in J&K: Spectators allowed in Sports complexes
By
Daily Excelsior
-
08/10/2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
IAF’s C-17 Globemaster, With Supplies For Troops, Lands At Leh Airbase
Drones stand out among other threats in their destructive potential: Army vice chief
Forces in J&K have managed to stop infiltration to large extent this year: Army officer
Encounter started between militants and security forces at Dadoora in south kashmirs Pulwama district.
Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in unprovoked ceasefire violation
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote sector in Poonch today . Indian Army is retaliating.
Rs 25,000 cr industrial investment in offing in J&K: LG
Abolition of Article 370 demolished ‘speed breaker’ of obsolete laws, obstructing development in Leh-Ladakh: Naqvi
CBSE is all set to release CBSE Compartment result 2020 for Class 12 tomorrow
Pak troops again violate ceasefire in Uri sector
COVID-19: Active cases in India fall below 9 lakh after one month
J&K LG sanctions Rs 200 cr under PMDP to upgrade sports infra
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Action plan for differently abled
Daily Excelsior
-
10/10/2020
India’s indigenous defence capabilities
Daily Excelsior
-
10/10/2020
Op-Ed
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in the Mirror of Planets
Daily Excelsior
-
07/05/2020
Exile’s Dream – When will come true?
Daily Excelsior
-
23/01/2020
Lost opportunity for Jammu and Ladakh
Daily Excelsior
-
29/11/2018
Will be remembered for governance and democratic values
Daily Excelsior
-
23/08/2018
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2020 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }