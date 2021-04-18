Universities, Colleges Closed Along With Schools Till May 15, Govt Drastically Limits All Gatherings

SRINAGAR: The government on Sunday ordered closure of all universities and colleges besides schools for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students in Jammu and Kashmir till May 15.

The government has also limited number of people— 20 in case of funerals, 50 for all kinds of gatherings at Indoor venues and 100 for all kind of gatherings at outdoor venues.

The order in this regard was issued by Simrandeep Singh, Member Secretary State Executive Committee and announced after a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir conducted by the Lt Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, with the Chief Secretary, J&K, Financial Commissioner, Health; Administrative Secretary School Education, Administrative Secretary Higher Education; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers.

“All Universities and Colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021, except for the courses / programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory / research / thesis work and internship etc. Colleges will move to online mode,” reads the order.

The order said that all Schools in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021.

“The ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings /functions shall be 20 in case of funerals: 50 for all kinds of gatherings at Indoor venues and 100 for all kind of gatherings at outdoor venue.”

Matadors / Buses / Mini buses and other modes of public transport shall ply strictly as per their registered / authorized seating capacity. “No standing will be allowed- The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure that this is strictly complied with and punitive measures are taken under relevant provisions of the Law.”

The existing guideline for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers to J&K shall be strongly enforced, i.e., all passengers or travelers coming to J&K, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the GoJK, the order said.

“All District Magistrates shall put in place an effective mechanism to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded markets / shopping complexes and Malls.

In this regard, necessary cooperation and support of the local Bazar / market associations may also be taken. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found in violation.”

The market associations are encouraged to voluntarily try to stagger opening timings / schedules to reduce crowds, the order added. (Agency)