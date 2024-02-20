Uniting all communities for inclusive progress: Azad

Bani social activist Gauri Shankar joins DPAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: A renowned social activist Gauri Shankar from Bani constituency of district Kathua has joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

His decision to join DPAP was marked by a significant event in the presence of Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad at Jammu on last evening. Azad lauded Shankar’s selfless efforts in providing free medical assistance to individuals regardless of caste or religion.

Speaking on the occasion Azad said the dedication to serving humanity embodies the values DPAP stands for, making Gauri Shankar an invaluable addition to the party. Gauri Shankar’s decision to join DPAP signifies a significant step forward in the party’s growth and presence in the Jammu region.

Recognizing his significant influence in the Bani constituency, Azad expressed confidence in DPAP’s electoral prospects with Gauri’s inclusion. He reiterated that the overwhelming response from the people reflects their trust in the party’s commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

Azad reiterated his commitment to continue serving the people with honesty and diligence, further strengthening the party’s foothold in the region.

Among others who were present on the occasion included- party general secretary RS Chib, Provincial president Jugal Kishor Sharma, senior leaders Dr Tariq Azad, Anita Thakur, Vinod Mishra, Salman Nizami, Adv Ashok Sharma, Sunita Arora, Hira Lal Abrol, Ch Gharu Ram, Sheikh Zaffarullah, Sobat Ali, Vishal Chopra and others.