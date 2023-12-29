Unite for peaceful world

Kuldeep Kashmiri

India’s democratic history, marked by a diverse array of Prime Ministers, reflects a continual struggle against the enduring menace of terrorism. From the visionary leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to the interim governance of Gulzarilal Nanda, each leader navigated the intricate landscape of national security.

Indira Gandhi, during her tenure, confronted the ominous shadow of terrorism, particularly the secessionist movement in Punjab and the insurgencies in the northeast. Her strong-handed approach, exemplified by Operation Blue Star, aimed at restoring order but had profound implications.

The baton passed to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose leadership saw the infamous Kargil War with Pakistan in 1999. This conflict, while primarily territorial, underscored the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism. Vajpayee’s commitment to peace, as evident in the Lahore Declaration, reflected the delicate balance between diplomatic initiatives and national security imperatives.

Manmohan Singh’s premiership faced the grim specter of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a watershed moment that exposed the vulnerability of India’s urban centers to terrorism. Singh’s tenure witnessed increased international cooperation on counter-terrorism efforts, emphasizing the global nature of the challenge.

Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister, assumed office against the backdrop of rising concerns about terrorism.The Uri and Pulwama attacks in Jammu and Kashmir heightened tensions with Pakistan, prompting India to adopt a robust stance, including surgical strikes.

Modi’s leadership also witnessed efforts to bolster domestic counter-terrorism mechanisms, such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a focus on intelligence-sharing. The government’s commitment to combating terrorism has been expressed on international platforms, advocating for a united front against this common threat.

Despite the evolving strategies and leadership transitions, the persistent challenge of terrorism remains a formidable test for India’s democracy. The complex socio-political landscape, regional tensions, and global dynamics necessitate a nuanced and multifaceted approach to address the roots of extremism and ensure the security of the nation.

From Nehru’s era to the present, successive governments have faced the intricate task of managing national security, yet the handling of Kashmir remains a glaring failure. Despite evolving strategies, the persistent mishandling of the Kashmir situation remains a critical and unaddressed flaw in India’s democratic fabric, posing an enduring challenge to the nation’s stability.The recent tragic incident on the Jammu-Poonch road, resulting in the loss of five brave army soldiers, serves as a poignant reminder that despite changes in political leadership, India continues to grapple with the complex and deeply entrenched issues surrounding terrorism. The sacrifice of these soldiers underscores the ongoing challenges in achieving a comprehensive resolution and addressing the plight of victims of terror.The persistence of such incidents highlights the need for a sustained and adaptive approach to counter-terrorism efforts. It goes beyond just political leadership and demands a holistic strategy that encompasses intelligence, security, socio-economic development, and international cooperation. The Jammu-Poonch incident underscores the urgency of not only responding to immediate threats but also addressing the root causes that fuel extremism.Efforts to provide support and care for the victims of terror, including the families of fallen soldiers, remain crucial. This involves not only acknowledging their sacrifices but also ensuring that adequate measures are in place to assist them in coping with the emotional, financial, and social repercussions of such tragic events.The incident emphasizes the importance of fostering unity among citizens, political leaders, and security forces to collectively confront the challenges posed by terrorism. It underscores the need for an unwavering commitment to national security and a continuous reassessment of strategies to adapt to evolving threats.

In essence, while political transitions may bring changes in approaches and policies, the incident on the Jammu-Poonch road serves as a stark reminder that the battle against terrorism requires a persistent and collaborative effort, both in responding to immediate threats and addressing the deeper issues that contribute to the perpetuation of violence.

The political landscape from 1989-2023, transitioning from the tenure of V.P. Singh to the current administration of Narendra Modi, reflects a range of ideologies and governance styles. Yet, the recurring theme of terrorism, particularly in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrates a complex and unresolved issue that persists through these transitions.The recent loss of five army personnel near Surenkote underscores the ongoing struggle to effectively handle and curb acts of terror. Despite the resilience shown by the nation, the inability to provide lasting solutions for those affected by terrorism, such as the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, raises questions about the efficacy of successive governments in redressing the grievances of victims.

The memory of the mass exodus in 1989-90, fueled by Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terror, remains a painful chapter in India’s history. The longing of the Kashmiri Pandits to return to their mother land after more than three decades underscores the failure to provide a comprehensive resolution to the issues arising from terrorism.

While each government has taken its approach, the underlying challenges persist, pointing to a need for a more cohesive and sustained effort in addressing the root causes of conflict, promoting inclusive development, and ensuring justice for victims. The inability to conclusively resolve these issues suggests that the nation, despite its democratic ethos and political transitions, continues to grapple with the complexities of terrorism and its long-lasting impact on affected communities.

As the nation reflects on the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and the lingering challenges, there is a collective call for a more comprehensive and inclusive strategy that transcends political changes. The inability to bring a lasting resolution to the issues arising from terrorism serves as a poignant reminder of the pressing need for sustained efforts, collaborative approaches, and innovative solutions to secure a more peaceful and stable future for all citizens.

The Indo-pak confrontation over the region of Jammu and Kashmir has been a longstanding and complex issue, marked by conflicting claims and historical events. India bases its claim on the instrument of accession signed in 1947, which integrated the princely state into the Indian Union. This instrument was a legal and political agreement that solidified the region’s accession to India.

India’s claim to the region of Jammu and Kashmir is intricately tied to the historical and legal framework established by the Instrument of Accession, a document that carries significant weight in the context of the region’s accession to the Indian Union.

Pakistan’s assertion over Jammu and Kashmir, primarily anchored in the Muslim-majority demographic, is inherently baseless. While Pakistan contends that the religious composition justifies its claims, it is crucial to emphasize that the historical and legal foundations of India’s position remain robust and valid. The Instrument of Accession, a legally binding document signed by the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, forms the legitimate basis for the region’s integration into the Indian Union. Pakistan’s reliance on religious demographics as a central argument overlooks the voluntary and constitutional nature of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed internal strife as well. The Kargil conflict of 1999 and the insurgency during the late 1980s and early 1990s have left lasting scars. The forced displacement of minorities from the Kashmir Valley during this period remains a painful chapter in the region’s history.The ongoing border tensions and security threats have taken a toll on both the military and civilian population. India has faced challenges on its borders, leading to the loss of brave soldiers and damage to government and private properties. The threat of insecurity looms large, especially for those residing in border areas, facing the brunt of heavy shelling by the Pakistan army.

The concerns extend beyond territorial claims, encompassing the humanitarian aspect. Minorities in the region have faced atrocities, including arson, loot, killings, and rapes, leading to their forced migration from their ancestral lands. Additionally, the constant threat of terrorism and insurgency has resulted in the displacement of thousands of people.Despite the challenges and historical grievances, there remains a sense of optimism for a peaceful resolution. The common masses in India, as well as the victims of terror and displacement, hope for a diplomatic dialogue and the restoration of stability in the region. However, the prolonged nature of the conflict raises questions about how long these concerns will persist and when a lasting resolution can be achieved.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits represent a community with a unique historical resilience, having endured the hardships of forced exile. The prospect of engaging this community presents a significant opportunity for the Indian government to leverage their potential in promoting regional stability.

One remarkable aspect of the Kashmiri Pandit community is their commendable record of maintaining peace despite the adversities they have faced. The negligible crime rate within this community stands as a testament to their commitment to peaceful coexistence and societal harmony. This inherent peaceloving nature can be harnessed as a valuable asset in the broader context of the region’s stability.

Looking back at history, the Kashmiri Pandits have played a positive and influential role in fostering education at the grassroots level. Their contribution has extended beyond individual achievements to impact the societal fabric positively. By actively engaging in educational initiatives, they have been instrumental in diluting hard-line ideologies, providing an alternative narrative that emphasizes education, tolerance, and coexistence.

World leaders must transcend political considerations and recognize that in their pursuit of global supremacy, humanity is bearing the brunt of suffering. It is imperative for leaders to unite, setting aside political differences, to collaboratively build a peaceful world that genuinely fosters an environment conducive to harmonious living for future generations.

In the specific context of Jammu and Kashmir, a region with a Muslim majority, the present juncture demands the majority community to empathize with and comprehend the hardships faced by Muslims in Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen. This is a critical moment for the majority to acknowledge the struggles and miseries experienced by fellow Muslims in these regions.

Until a collective sense of goodwill prevails over the strife-ridden areas, the forces opposed to humanity will persist and thrive, perpetuating a cycle of violence and displacement. It is incumbent upon world leaders to rise above geopolitical tensions, prioritize human welfare, and work towards creating a world where the innocent are not subjected to senseless killings and forced displacements. This collaborative effort is essential to fostering a global atmosphere characterized by empathy, understanding, and a commitment to the well-being of all, paving the way for a more peaceful and inclusive future.