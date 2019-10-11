Union Secy, BJP National General Secy call on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 11: Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Gamlin briefed Governor about the ongoing schemes of the Department for promoting welfare of Persons with Disabilities including imparting skills to them in various trades and ensuring their holistic growth and development.

Governor stressed the need for sustained attention which requires to be devoted to entire disability sector and enabling people with disabilities to gain access for equal opportunity and participate fully in all aspects of life in an inclusive society

Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary, BJP also met Governor and discussed various important issues relating to the public welfare and about ensuring holistic development of J&K and Ladakh.

Governor lauded Neeraj Yagnik, who accompanied Vijayvargiya, for his initiative of spreading the message of “Safe India Fit India” through a solo cycling ride which will commence on October 13, 2019 from Lal Chowk, Srinagar and end at Kanya Kumari.

He wished success to Yagnik in his endeavour.