Union MoS Youth Affairs and Sports chairs officers meeting – Attends Finals of Inter Zonal Competitions at Amar Singh College Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Home Affairs, Shri Nisith Pramanik who is on a four day visit to Kashmir under the Union Government’s public outreach programme chaired a meeting of officers and officials of Youth Services and Sports Department (YS&S) at Youth Hostel today.

During the meeting, Director YS&S, Gazanfar Ali gave a detailed presentation regarding the programmes and achievements of the Department so far.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Principal Secretary YS&S, Alok Kumar, Director YS&S, Special Secretary YS&S, Secretary JK Sports Council, Joint Director Kashmir YS&S and Principal Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal besides all District YS&S Officers of Kashmir Division.

The Minister also visited the recently established shooting hall at Youth Hostel where he interacted with student trainees undergoing basic training. He assured and also passed on instructions to sponsor five student trainees who shall undergo advanced training in shooting at National Capital Delhi.

Later, the Minister visited Amar Singh College Srinagar to witness the closing ceremony and final matches of Inter Zonal District level competitions.

While addressing the gathering, he encouraged the student participants to participate in games and sports to make their lives active and productive. He further highlighted the sports related initiatives of GOI under Khelo India and Fit India Mission. The minister also gave away trophies and awards to the winning teams of the tournament. He also gave away sports kits to Zonal Physical Education offices of District Srinagar.

On the occasion Khelo India Pledge was imparted to the student in presence of the MoS and other officers from administration.