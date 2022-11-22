Union MoS MS&ME hands over appointments letters to newly inducted recruits

UDHAMPUR, NOVEMBER 22: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS&ME), Bhanu Pratap Singh today conducted an extensive tour of District Udhampur and attends Rozgar Mela at Subsidiary Training Centre, (STC) BSF Udhampur.

Chairperson DDC, Udhampur Lal Chand, Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, IG BSF STC Pardeep Katyal, SSP Udhampur, Dr Vinod Kumar, Commandant STC BSF, Varinder Datta, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, BDC Chairman, Ghordi, Aarti Sharma and other senior officers from BSF attended the Rozgar mela.

In this connection, a mega function was organized at STC BSF Udhampur in which the address of Prime Minister was broadcast live through video conference at Dronacharya Conference Hall at STC BSF wherein Union Minister was the chief guest and handed over to 142 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Rozgar Mela on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister congratulated the new appointees and extended his best wishes to them for bright future. Bhanu Pratap Singh asked them to work with a positive mindset, while performing various activities related to their job and always remain ready for any type of tasks to be assigned by the department. He informed that this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to provide job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens.

The Minister said that the present dispensation under the able leadership of Prime Minister of India is trying it’s best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development, peace and prosperity. In this regard several initiatives have been taken by the central Government.

The Minister said that during last 8 years of Modi Government, many changes are visible in J&K UT in the field of development like completion of mega projects, progress of ongoing developmental works and implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes in J&K.

He added that Government of India launched various centrally sponsored schemes/ flagship programmes under the able leadership of Prime Minister like Digital India, Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Ujjala Yojana , Housing for all , Infrastructure Development and Industrial Corridors have also significantly contributed towards generating employment opportunities and attracting investment in various sectors. He further added that another milestone of the government in the series of initiatives towards employment generation is to provide government jobs to 10 lakhs youth in the country.