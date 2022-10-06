Union MoS, Member Parliament meet LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 6: Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The Union MoS and the Lt Governor discussed a range of issues related to backward classes, senior citizens, drug-abuse and other special schemes aimed at social and economic empowerment of people.

The Union MoS also shared his views on the present developmental scenario in the UT of J&K.

Similarly, Gulam Ali Khatana, Member Parliament, Rajya Sabha also called on the Lt Governor and discussed various issues pertaining to public welfare.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the newly elected Member of Parliament observed that the UT Government is steadfastly working on all fronts to make every section of the society an equal stakeholder in the development process of J&K.

We are reaching out to the last person in the queue with all benefits of the government schemes and the rapid socio-economic growth taking place in the UT for ensuring inclusive and equitable development for all, added the Lt Governor.